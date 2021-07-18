Deadly hit-and-run collision under investigation in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – One man is dead and another is on the run.

The deadly hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Mckee Road and north 33rd street in San Jose Saturday morning.

“Gonna miss you bro. I’m gonna miss playing ball with you, miss being on the field with you. You’re a good dude and didn’t deserve this,” said the victim’s friend Isaiah Thompson.

Isaiah Thompson and his mother Rosie Ramirez pay their respects to a good friend.

Isaiah and the victim of Saturday’s early morning deadly hit-and-run collision in San Jose played football together at overfelt high school a few years ago.

“I wish he was still here walking this earth with me. Still be able to laugh with your family and your loved one’s,” said Isaiah.

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim, and we are KRON4 is withholding his identity as well.

At around 2:30 in the morning, San Jose police say the man was driving down Mckee road when another driver speeding up north 33rd street slammed into the victim after running a red light.

The victim was ejected from his car and died.

The suspect then took off on foot.

“The noise was awful and scary, you know, you can tell it was like an accident,” said a neighbor.

It may have started as an accident, but the suspect made it worse by leaving the area before police arrived.

“It’s not right. You know, you’ve gotta stay and as a human, you know, as a human, to make sure the other person is ok, you know what I’m saying,” said Garrett Thompson.

“(Isaiah) I hope justice gets brought to him. (Rosie) If the driver is out there and watching and listening, (Isaiah) Give yourself up bro. (Rosie) Give yourself up, because it’s just gonna get worse. And what about if it had been your family member?”

The suspect ditched a black 2015 infinity sedan.

So far this year, police say 30 people have died from traffic collisions in San Jose.