Deadly multi-vehicle crash in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal multi-vehicle collision early Monday in foggy conditions on Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole near the Pinole Valley Road off-ramp.

The CHP and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a 12:04 a.m. report of the collision and found vehicles blocking westbound lanes and on the right hand side of the highway, partially blocking the off-ramp.

Upon further investigation, the CHP reports a call was placed to the coroner at 12:40 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

