EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – The city of East Palo Alto held a special meeting to discuss Tuesday’s shooting at Jack Farrell Park that left one man dead and three others injured.

The gunfire happened in broad daylight while children and families were playing in the park.

Community members, some who were there that day, had the chance to weigh in and make suggestions about the changes they’d like to see.

Disturbing video of a child running and screaming for help now haunts many community members in the Peninsula city.

For many, it revealed the true fear of dozens of children and parents who were playing at Jack Farrell Park on Tuesday evening when two pairs of people fired off 33 shots, killing one man and injuring three others.

One mom who was in the park that day raised concerns about safety, saying “It must have been about 50 kids out there. All of a sudden, all of this transpired and I’m ducking and dodging but at the same time I can’t duck because I’m looking for my baby. I’m trying to find my son. It was a scary mess. It was so many children screaming and crying and running.”

Meanwhile other parents advocated for security cameras and more police patrols at the park.

“The loitering that triggered this, that caused this, that was the foundation for all this, we have to stop the loitering. I fully support cameras on the parking lot,” another parent said.

The interim city manager said the city is currently looking into those options.

“This event really has led to how we provide services and how we protect the community,” Interim City Manager Patrick Heisinger said.

City leaders addressed the area’s troubled past and all of the work they’ve put in over the last decade to make this a safe place. Las Vegas Raiders football star Davante Adams, who’s from East Palo Alto, just visited this park a couple months ago to give back to the kids in his community. His cousin, ralph fields jr., was the victim of this shooting.

Police say they have no new information on the suspects at this time.