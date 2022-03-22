SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are investigating a hit-and-run collision in the city’s Bayview neighborhood that left a 67-year-old man dead on Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 8:55 a.m. along Bayshore Boulevard, at Oakdale Avenue, police said.

At the scene, officers discovered a motorcyclist had been struck by a vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, and despite lifesaving measures by medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Investigators determined the vehicle that struck the motorcyclist did not stop and immediately fled the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect vehicle and no arrests have been made in connection with the fatal collision, according to police.

The city’s medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

