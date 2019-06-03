Man arrested in deadly shooting at Fairfield gas station

FAIRFIELD (KRON) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in Fairfield overnight.

It happened around midnight at the Arco gas station North Texas Street near Alaska.

According to authorities, one victim - a 30-year-old man from Fairfield- and another person was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said he remains in critical condition.

The suspect, 22-year-old Souljah Corbin of Fairfield, had allegedly walked into a local emergency room for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was arrested and booked on charges of murder and attempted murder.

A man who said he witnessed the shooting described the scene to KRON4 on the condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, saying "I was about maybe 100 yards away.. it got louder.. I turned around.. and there's a bunch of people.. 7, 8, 9 people... they were arguing.. I heard it was two girls... [then] bam bam bam bam...."

That's when he said he ran across the street and picked up a rock, throwing it at a car that was reportedly involved.

He said someone inside the car then fired shots at him.

A Mustang that was reportedly involved in the shooting is currently being towed away as the investigation continues.

Police say they will be reviewing surveillance video from the gas station.

Police are looking into the motive for the shooting but they say this is not believed to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600, Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867, or text “TIPFAIRFIELDPD” followed by your information to 888777.

