Gunman sought in deadly San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday morning.

According to police the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of S. White Road.

At the scene officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time S. White Road is closed in both directions from Alum Rock Avenue to E. Hills Road as officers search the area for a possible suspect.

The motive and circumstances are unknown.

This is San Jose’s 32nd homicide of 2019.

