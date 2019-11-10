Dean Preston declares victory in San Francisco District 5 Supervisor race

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dean Preston declared victory Saturday in the San Francisco District 5 Board of Supervisor race.

With a 170 vote lead, Preston became the first San Francisco Supervisor elected as a Democratic Socialist since 1980, when Harry Britt was elected.

“Today is a victory for all San Franciscans seeking bolder answers for the challenges our city faces,” Preston said. “This was a hard-fought election and I am so grateful for the long hours of volunteer effort and grassroots, community support that brought our campaign across the finish line. But now the campaign is over, and I am ready and eager to begin serving our city as soon as possible.”

The candidates Preston was up against were Vallie Brown, Ryan Lam and Nomvula O’Meara.