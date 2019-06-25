Death investigation underway at Palo Alto mobile home park

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A death investigation is underway at a Palo Alto mobile home park after man was found injured Monday night at his home and later died at a hospital.

According to the Palo Alto Police Department, dispatch received a call Monday night just before 7 p.m. from the man’s roommate who found the victim, a man in his 60s, injured in their mobile home.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police are now investigating at the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park, located at 3980 El Camino Real in Palo Alto.

It’s unclear how the man was initially injured or whether police consider the man’s death suspicious.

This is developing, check back for updates

News Release: Police investigating death inside home https://t.co/cc9a0FtqbV pic.twitter.com/LrJeqikopF — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) June 25, 2019