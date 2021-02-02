Death of 2-year-old boy in Oakland remains a mystery

OAKLAND (BCN) – Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 2-year-old boy Sunday in East Oakland.

Officers were sent at 3:34 p.m. to the 1200 block of 83rd Avenue to look into a person’s death.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive Oakland boy. Firefighters also responded and pronounced the boy dead.

The name of the boy is being withheld by police, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.