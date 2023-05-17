Warning: This story contains graphic video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of community members, activists and LGBT leaders held a rally Wednesday urging San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to prosecute a security guard who shot and killed Banko Brown. The group gathered outside Jenkins’ office at 10 a.m. Wednesday, demanding the DA bring charges against Michael-Earl Wayne Anthony, a security guard who shot and killed Brown, a 24-year-old trans activist, during a confrontation at a Walgreens on Market Street on April 27.

DA Jenkins’ office released surveillance footage of the confrontation that led to Brown’s killing this week and confirmed that no charges would be pursued. That decision has sparked outrage among activists and community members.

Footage of the confrontation clearly indicates that Brown had already exited the store when he was shot by Anthony.

Footage of the confrontation appears to show Brown stepping backwards, before making a slight movement forward and getting into what some have described as a “fighting stance.” In a taped statement made to police, Anthony said he drew and fired his weapon because he felt his own safety was threatened.

“This is a horrible tragedy and I’m deeply concerned by the way the District Attorney has handled this case,” said SF Supervisor Dean Preston. “Property should never be placed above human life and our laws should be crystal clear on that.”

SF Supervisor Shamann Walton reiterated a statement he made Tuesday, saying, “Banko Brown was clearly walking backward after being physically dominated by the security guard for several seconds. Where is the perceived threat? If this executioner is not charged, every armed security guard will know Black and trans lives don’t matter, and it will be open season for these types of killings.”

“Banko Brown’s life was more important than any bag of candy or property,” read an additional statement from the San Francisco Latinx Democratic Club.

In addition to Walton and Preston, other community leaders who spoke out urging prosecution in Brown’s killing Wednesday included SF NAACP President Rev. Amos C Brown, DCC Chair Honey Mahogany, and Harvey Milk Democratic Club President Jeffrey Kwong.

Supervisor Preston and other local leaders are asking California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the United States Department of Justice to review the case, following Jenkins’ decision not to prosecute.

Anthony was arrested on suspicion of homicide immediately following Brown’s killing. However, he was released from jail days later and remains free from custody. During a news conference Monday, Jenkins said believed he was in danger because Brown made a “sudden movement.” Anthony also told SFPD that Brown threatened to stab him during the confrontation.

None of the other witnesses to the incident have been able to corroborate Anthony’s claim that Brown threatened him.