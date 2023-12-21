(KRON) — The death of a San Jose man after a fight in 2022 has been ruled a homicide, the San Jose Police Department said Thursday.

On July 11, 2022, SJPD responded to the 6400 block of Hellyer Avenue for the report of an adult male in distress. The man died at a local hospital.

The death was ruled a homicide by the Santa Clara County Chief Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Dec. 12. Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the homicide but did not release details about it.

SJPD did not announce an arrest of any suspect in connection to the death.

Anyone with information is asked to email 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov, or call (408) 277-5283