Death toll in Camp Fire climbs to 23 with dozens reported missing

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - Authorities announced Saturday, that 14 additional bodies were recovered in the Camp Fire bringing the death toll to 23.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says investigators discovered 14 more sets of remains, three days after the fire broke out. Some of the victims were found in cars and in houses.

The identities of the deceased won't be released until DNA testing is complete.

The sheriff's office initially received more than 500 calls from citizens who were unable to reach their loved ones.

Authorities confirmed that 70 people who were previously reported missing had been located. Ten of those people were staying in evacuation shelters.

The department has reports of 110 people still missing, but the agency is hopeful that more of those missing people will be located and reconnected with loved ones.

So far, the wildfire has burned more than 105,000 acres across Butte County with containment still at 20-percent.

There are 4,050 fighters on the ground working diligently to save lives and put out the wildfire.

The Camp Fire has become the third-deadliest in the state history.

