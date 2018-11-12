Death toll in Camp Fire rises to 29 Video

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the death toll in the Camp Fire rose to 29 after the remains of six people were discovered on Sunday.

Five bodies were found inside homes and one in a vehicle in Paradise.

The department says that 228 people remain unaccounted, but detectives believe some of them are staying in evacuation shelters.

Firefighters anticipate another round of strong winds as they work to control the blaze. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Butte County and fire zones through Monday as critical weather conditions ramp up overnight.

There are two spot fires burning, one in Bloomer Hill about 80 acres in size and another in the Cherokee area roughly 500 acres.

Officials say 52,000 residents were evacuated from their homes and 13,085 are receiving shelter services.

Firefighters are working hard and expect to have the fire fully contained by Nov. 30.

