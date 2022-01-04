Debris removal on Highway 1 to cause delays near border of Monterey, San Luis Obispo

By Bay City News – Bay Area travelers heading south on state Highway 1 will encounter delays up to an hour on the coastal highway beginning Tuesday, just south of Monterey County’s southern border with San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans officials said removal of debris from a still-active rock slide a mile south of Ragged Point will require lane closures and cause delays in both directions for at least the next two weeks during the work, which will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays until the project is finished.

The highway will be fully open overnights and weekends.