(BCN) — A man who was found dead on a BART train Tuesday may have died from an overdose, according to BART Police.

BART radio transmissions initially said that an unresponsive person was found on a Dublin-bound train at the Embarcadero station around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police logs, Narcan was administered to attempt to reverse a suspected opiate overdose. Fire department personnel arrived and soon declared the man deceased. There was no sign of foul play, according to police, but the exact cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

The station was closed for approximately eight minutes while crews responded, but the emergency created major backups in the BART system.

