Decision over Moraga’s own local fire department looms

MORAGA, Calif. (KRON) – As we head into fire season, there’s a discussion on the table about merging the Moraga-Orinda Fire District with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

On Wednesday night, the Moraga Town Council will consider officially opposing the idea.

May residents and county supervisors are against it.

The mayor of Moraga sways “resources should continue to be spent on the delivery of high-quality fire protection, fire safety, and emergency response systems.”

County supervisors say Moraga is in a high-risk fire zone and needs its own local fire department.

The Moraga-Orinda Fire District was established in 1997 and has been very effective, so many wonder what is the benefit to merging.

Supervisors also add they would lose control over their own funding if this went through.

“From my perspective when you have a really well run fire district that is well funded supported by the community, there really would be no reason for us at ConFire to even think about annexing them in,” said Candace Andersen, Contra Costa County Supervisor.

The fire department will discuss it next week.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will eventually make the final decision.

The Moraga Town Council will meet virtually tonight at 6:30.