(KRON) – California gas prices are declining by 10 to 15 cents a gallon. The California state average is currently $5.62.

California has switched to winter-blend gasoline, saving 15 to 20 cents per gallon.

Gas prices declining from last week per city.

Napa, 16 cents

San Francisco, 12 cents

Vallejo-Fairfield, 12 cents

Oakland, 13 cents

San Jose, 16 cents

The national gas average cost is $3.80 per gallon.