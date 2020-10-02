SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will return Sunday for the 49ers, the team announced Friday.
Samuel, who last practiced with the team during Super Bowl week in Miami, suffered a Jones fracture in his foot in June.
With Samuel back in the mix, the Niners have all of their receivers back again for the first time this season, with the exception of Jalen Hurd, who tore his ACL in training camp.
Samuel joins rookie Brandon Aiyuk, who was just named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week after his performance during last week’s matchup against the New York Giants. In addition, Mohamed Sanu, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis.
While key players have checked in for the Red and Gold, others have checked out.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) were ruled out for Sunday night’s game.
The 49ers will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:20 p.m. Sunday.
Latest Sports News
- Deebo, Kittle in for 49ers, Garoppolo, Mostert out
- Derek Carr, Josh Allen meet again when Raiders host Bills
- A’s end 14 year playoff drought
- AP source: 76ers set to hire Doc Rivers as new coach
- MLB Playoffs: A’s advance to ALDS following 6-4 win over White Sox