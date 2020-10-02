Deebo, Kittle in for 49ers, Garoppolo, Mostert out

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) tries to break free against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Deebo Samuel and George Kittle will return Sunday for the 49ers, the team announced Friday.

Samuel, who last practiced with the team during Super Bowl week in Miami, suffered a Jones fracture in his foot in June.

With Samuel back in the mix, the Niners have all of their receivers back again for the first time this season, with the exception of Jalen Hurd, who tore his ACL in training camp.

Samuel joins rookie Brandon Aiyuk, who was just named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week after his performance during last week’s matchup against the New York Giants. In addition, Mohamed Sanu, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis.

While key players have checked in for the Red and Gold, others have checked out.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) were ruled out for Sunday night’s game.

The 49ers will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

