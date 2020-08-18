Deer Zone Fires burn 1,450 acres in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Deer Zone Fires have been burning since early Sunday morning southwest of Brentwood.

In fact it started as six fires and is now down to four.

Cal Fire reported on Monday evening the fires have burned a total of 1,450 acres in Contra Costa County.

#DeerZoneFires (multiple fires) off Deer Valley Rd and Marsh Creek Rd, southwest of Brentwood in Contra Costa county are 1450 acres total. @calfireSCU



“We believe they are the result of lightning strikes,” Steve Aubert said.

The fire has so far charred 1,450 acres as it burns out of control in the Round Valley Regional Preserve amidst tall ridgelines and steep cliffs.

“Not too much water there, no hydrant system, that’s one of the challenges, not just heat and high humidity and difficult terrain but we have to bring in our own water to refill each firefighting rigs,” Aubert said.

Sunday night, voluntary evacuations became mandatory for 150 to 200 ranches along Marsh Creek Road and Morgan Territory Road when the winds shifted.

Luckily, Bob Pombo moved his 30 plus head of cattle across the road before that happened.

“We just don’t want to get caught off guard. Want to stay ahead of it. We are blessed the cattle came and moved easy and so far we are good,” Pombo said.

No structures have been lost and no one has been injured, but concerns loom that the winds could pick up again causing the fire to once again take off.

“We definitely had some wind gusts this afternoon and that is always a concern,” Aubert said.

