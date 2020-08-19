Deer Zone Fires continue to burn in Contra Costa County, evacuation orders in effect

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Deer Zone Fire has been burning in Contra Costa County since Sunday.

Four separate fires make up the Deer Zone Fire Complex in rural Contra Costa County and were sparked by bolts of lightning.

So far, Cal Fire says containment remains at zero percent.

“They’ve got a hard closure, and so everyone has to get out,” David Pritchett, an evacuee, said.

David Pritchett lives in the evacuation zone in Brentwood along Marsh Creek Road between Deer Valley and Morgan Territory roads.

He says firefighters saved his house.

“Yesterday, they did a bunch of back burning. They pushed the fire break. And, they did a bunch of back burns from the fire break to the fire line. And, I feel very confident that we’re very safe here,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett was briefly allowed through the road closure to check on his animals.

“We got all our horses out, and we got most of our sheep. There’s one ram that’s left. We couldn’t get him in the trailer, so that’s why we’re here. Just making sure he’s got water and food,” Pritchett said.

Cal Fire says by Tuesday morning more than 1,400 acres of land had burned along the northeast side of Mount Diablo but no structures have been damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Cal Fire says it is using five helicopters to drop water on flames adding that it’s a challenging fire to reach.

“A lot of this terrain, Philippe, is in steep inaccessible terrain. It’s in the canyons, its 30-50-percent grades. And, we got that low relative humidity also in high daytime temperatures,” Jason Nailon, with Cal Fire, said.

Cal Fire says it hopes to have a better understanding of how much of this fire will be contained within the next 24-hours.

That will give them a better idea of when they can start to consider lifting evacuation orders.

Evacuation Orders

Marsh Creek Road round valley to Morgan Territory

All of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek mobile home park

