Deer’s antlers get stuck in Christmas lights outside San Anselmo home

SAN ANSELMO (KRON) — An animal care organization in Marin County is reminding residents to be mindful when hanging their Christmas decorations this holiday season after a deer found himself tangled in some lights outside of a San Anselmo home.

Last week, officers with Marin Humane tried to help out the buck who got his antlers tied up in Christmas lights.

The officers weren’t able to catch the animal, but Marin Humane believes the buck will shed his antlers soon, along with the lights.

Marin Humane is now advising residents to make sure their holiday decorations are secure and high enough where wildlife won’t run into them.

The organization said the lights that got stuck on the deer’s antlers were on a bush outside the San Anselmo home.

“We’re lucky to share our space with so many animals in Marin County so let’s be mindful of their safety, even when we’re getting festive,” Marin Humane said in a Facebook post.

