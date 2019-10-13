Defense helps 49ers remain undefeated following 20-7 win over Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 13: The San Francisco 49ers celebrate a touchdown at the start of the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers stand at a perfect 5-0 in their first divisional matchup of the season following a 20-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

San Francisco stays in first place in the conference and the division.

Niners’ defense was a huge asset to the victory, and has been to their winning season so far.

The strong defensive performance limited the defending NFC Champions’ offensive ability.

Los Angeles was 0-4 on 4th downs and 0-8 on 3rd downs.

The Rams only points were scored on their very first drive of the game, with a 56-yard touchdown.

And the 49ers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own on the following drive.

After a scoreless 2nd quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo brought home a 1-yard touchdown to put the Niners up 14-7 in the 3rd.

Two 49ers field goals sealed the deal in LA.

The Niners are 5-0 for the first time since 1990.

Garoppolo improves to 13-2 in his career as a starter, making him the 9th quarterback in NFL history to win 13 of his first 15 career starts.

He finished with 24 off 33 for 243 yards.

