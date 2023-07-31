(KRON) — Traffic delays were reported after a six-vehicle crash on Highway 29 Monday afternoon, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) said. The crash happened just south of American Canyon Road near Safeway.

Traffic on both the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway are expected to be impacted. Police and medical personnel are working to clear the scene.

As of 7 p.m., ACPD did not report any injuries from the crash.

There is no estimated time for when the roads will be cleared up. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.