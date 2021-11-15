Delivery truck accident on San Mateo Bridge causes major traffic backup

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – An accident on the San Mateo Bridge has caused a major traffic backup on Monday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a delivery truck hit the center divider around 2:30 p.m. which led to a fuel spill on westbound Highway 92.
As of 3:20 p.m., the left and center lanes were blocked leading to a severe traffic alert.
At 3:50 p.m. a SigAlert was issued as the two lanes near the toll plaza remained blocked.
Hazmat crews arrived on the scene around 4:12 p.m.
At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening the lanes.
Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
Check back for updates as this is developing.