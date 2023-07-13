(KRON) — Delonzo Logwood was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for one count of voluntary manslaughter after entering a plea bargain, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. The plea bargain was accepted by Judge Mark McCannon and approved by the DA’s office, the Alameda County Probation Department and Logwood’s attorneys.

Logwood will serve 12 years for the murder of Eric Ford after entering a no contest plea to an agreed upon deal for voluntary manslaughter and a firearm enhancement, which carried an additional year.

Previous charges against Logwood for the murders of Richard Carter and Zaire Washington were dismissed for insufficient evidence, according to the DA.

“This plea bargain is supported by the facts, the evidence and the law and it is consistent with our responsibility to see that justice is done,” said DA Pamela Price. “I was elected to make difficult bur fair decision, and I am not playing political games with these cases.”

Logwood was charged in 2015 for the murders of Ford, Carter and Washington. Evidence against Logwood for the murders of Carter and Washington came from a cooperating witness involved in the murders who had 12 years cut from a 31-year sentence in exchange for testimony. Lawyers who reviewed the case after DA Price took office found that testimony to be problematic and the case fell apart.

Ultimately, the judge accepted the DA’s evaluation of the case and dismissed two of the three murder charges. The approved plea bargain will see Logwood get a shorter sentence than what the DA’s team had previously negotiated.