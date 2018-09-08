Delta Fire burns more than 36,000 acres in Shasta County Video

CASTELLA (CNN) - The Delta Fire has now burned 36,970 acres in Shasta County as of Saturday morning.

Flames have also shut down a 45-mile stretch of I-5 in both directions through the weekend.

Detours around the closed sections can add anywhere from 3 to 8 hours of additional drive time.

More than 1,900 firefighters are working around the clock, but containment remains at zero percent.

This fire has been burning since Wednesday.

Investigators say it was caused by a person.

At this time it isn't know if it was arson or an accident.

Officials say if they aren't able to reach some sort of containment soon, the intense rate of fire growth shows the Delta Fire could reach the communities of Sweetbrier and Castella by Sunday.

