(FOX40.COM) — A Delta Air Lines flight heading to Salt Lake City, Utah, from San Jose was diverted to Sacramento International Airport (SMF), according to the airline.

Officials with the Sacramento International Airport said that the Airbus A22-100 was experiencing engine trouble after departing from San Jose.

At around 7:40 a.m., the aircraft safely landed at SMF. KRON’s sister station FOX40.com has confirmed that the plane is located at gate A3 and undergoing maintenance.

According to Delta Air Lines, the flight was scheduled to leave San Jose at 6 a.m. and arrive in Salt Lake City just before 9 a.m.