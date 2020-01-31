Delta, American Airlines suspend flights between US, China

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Delta and American Airlines announced Friday they were temporarily suspending all U.S. to China flights amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Delta said all China-bound flights starting Feb. 6 through April 30 will be cancelled due to coronavirus-related concerns.

Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue to operate flights “to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so.”

Delta said the last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3, with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5.

Travelers who are affected by this suspension can request a refund or contact Delta to discuss additional options.

Changes will be effective on Delta’s website starting Feb. 1.

Anyone with bookings through Feb. 5 can still get a change fee waiver to adjust travel plans.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China.

American Airlines says it is suspending flights beginning Friday, Jan. 31 through March 27.

