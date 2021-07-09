Delta variant spreads to 47 at North Bay homeless shelter

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of homeless shelter residents in Santa Rosa tested positive for the COVID-19 delta variant.

The Samuel L. Jones Hall had one resident hospitalized, but none of the other 46 residents have severe symptoms, according to Jennielynn Holmes, who leads homeless services at the Catholic Charities which manages the shelter.

The shelter is owned by the city and also has a separate building called the Shelter Annex, which is utilized to isolate up to 60 homeless residents who have COVID-19.

The CDC believes the delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States. The strain is more rampant in unvaccinated populations.

According to Sonoma County, 68% of its eligible population (ages 12 years and up) is fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The World Health Organization also considers the delta variant to be “the fastest and the fittest” strain, more contagious than the original virus that was spreading in early 2020.

“It just sort of rips very quickly through people who are susceptible to being infected, which overwhelmingly is people who are not vaccinated,” said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

Just last week, Marin County reported two outbreaks of the delta variant among unvaccinated residents.

In Contra Costa County, a recent sampling shows the delta variant accounts for nearly 50% of new infections, according to the county’s deputy health officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report