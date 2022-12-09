PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect “who appeared to be delusional” was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery of two visiting Swedes on Thursday, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Around 10:14 a.m., officers were dispatched after a report two people were bleeding inside a vehicle at a Best Western. When the officers arrived, three people ran from a parked vehicle toward the officers.

“Two of the subjects were bleeding profusely from their face area,” a Nixle alert stated. “Officers detained all the subjects and attempted to determine what had occurred. Officers ultimately identified two of the subjects as victims.”

According to the alleged victims, they arrived at the hotel to pick up a friend who was staying there. When they were in their car, someone parked his vehicle behind theirs, blocking their movement.

“The subject, later identified as a Kyler Udell a 27-year-old male from Fairfield, approached them and accused them of coming from his hotel room,” police stated. “Udell then entered their vehicle and struck both victims’ subsequently knocking one victim unconscious and the breaking the nose of the second victim.”

Police stated that Udell held both victims inside their vehicle “for almost an hour while he assaulted them, took their cellphones, and demanded they open the contents of their phones to him,” police stated.

“A hotel employee checking the parking lot saw the victims in the backseat of the vehicle and called 911,” police stated. “Officers determined the victims were visiting from Sweden and were in fact at the hotel to pick up a friend.”

Neither victim knew the suspect, police stated.

“Udell, who appeared to be delusional and possibly under the influence of a narcotic, accused the victims of coming from his room, where an unknown female was staying,” police stated. “He also stated that people were drugging him. Suspect Udell was arrested for robbery, false imprisonment, and battery resulting in a serious injury. Both victims were transported to Petaluma Valley Hospital. The victim’s friend was eventually located and verified their version of the incident. Suspect Udell was transported to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.”

Police thanked hotel staff for alerting them to the situation.