Demand for butt implants rose 22% during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, calif. (KRON) – There’s a new trend you may, or may not, want to get behind.

According to new data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, buttock implant demand rose 22% this year, jumping from 970 to 1,179 procedures.

Overall, Botox and soft-tissue fillers remained the most popular.

And the least sought after surgery was hair transplants, which declined 60% from last year.

Research published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology revealed hours in front of video calls lead more people to get cosmetic procedures.

A team of dermatologists has coined the phrase “Zoom Dysmorphia.”