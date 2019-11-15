Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar holds meet and greet in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar held a meet and greet in San Carlos Thursday evening.

The Minnesota senator took the stage in front of more than 450 people at the Devil’s Canyon Brewery in San Carlos.

She was first introduced by the mayor of Redwood City.

Many folks say they showed up simply because they were undecided about who they’re going to vote for in the 2020 presidential race.

She is one of three women running for president.