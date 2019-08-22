Democratic presidential candidates in SF for summer meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a dozen Democratic candidates for president will be in San Francisco on Thursday for the three-day Democratic National Convention’s summer meeting.

Candidates scheduled to speak include Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker, and Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not scheduled to attend.

The convention runs through Saturday at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel.

