Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Democratic presidential candidates in SF for summer meeting

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More than a dozen Democratic candidates for president will be in San Francisco on Thursday for the three-day Democratic National Convention’s summer meeting.

Candidates scheduled to speak include Senators Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Corey Booker, and Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not scheduled to attend.

The convention runs through Saturday at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News