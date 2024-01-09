LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) – Demolition will begin Wednesday for the Los Altos commercial building destroyed by a fire on Christmas morning, and investigators will finally have a chance to find out what sparked the destructive fire.

Erica Ray with the Santa Clara County Fire Department says the building must be torn down due to structural damage from the fire. The building has been declared unsafe and at risk of collapse.

Once demolition starts Wednesday, investigators can move forward.

“Great step forward in bringing that incident in both to a conclusion as to the cause of it, but also removing that visual reminder for those in the area,” Ray said.

The fire shut down businesses during what’s usually their busiest time of the year and left dancers without a place to dance.

Drivers also have been forced to find detours in the area since the fire. The eastbound section of El Camino Real has been closed. A portion, if not all the closed section of El Camino Real, is expected to reopen as early as Thursday.