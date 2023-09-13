(KRON) — The sailboat, Chandalar, that has been stuck along the shores of Stinson Beach since late July is being demolished Wednesday morning.

Video above taken by KRON4 Reporter Terisa Estacio, who was the only reporter at the scene, shows the boat being torn into pieces.

The boat’s owner, Logan Walker, said he was sleeping while the boat was on autopilot when it crashed along the beach. Ever since the crash, Walker has been trying to beat the deadline and remove the boat himself by digging it out of the sand.

Several volunteers recently helped Walker by attempting to tug the boat to the water on Monday.

Marin County had concerns that the boat would pose a potential risk to people in the water if boat pieces were to hit them. They gave the Walker a deadline to remove his boat at which he was unable to meet.