BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Demonstrators gathered at UC Berkeley on Friday in solidarity with protesters who have been rallying for women’s rights in Iran this week.

It’s in response to the death of a 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police. She reportedly was detained for improperly covering her hair with the Islamic headscarf, known as a hijab.

Mourners came together for a candlelight vigil — asking for justice. In the meantime, Iranian state TV is suggesting that 26 protesters and police have been killed since violence erupted over the weekend.