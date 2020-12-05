Demonstration causes major delays on Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A demonstration is affecting the westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge heading into San Francisco.

Significant delays have been reported.

Protests in solidarity with Indian Farmers on the #BayBridge pic.twitter.com/mIVMZQBNMy — Chris (@OGCulcasi) December 5, 2020

According to a supporter, the rally started in Oakland, the caravan will drive to San Francisco Indian Consulate and eventually drive back to their starting point.

Protesters are from all over California, including Yuba City, LA, Bakersfield, and Oakland.

Video on social media shows the car caravan demanding support for Indian farmers who are on strike.

Check https://511.org for real-time traffic and transit updates.

This is a developing story.

