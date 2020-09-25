Demonstration shuts down all lanes on Bay Bridge, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A demonstration on the Bay Bridge has shut down all lanes on I-80 Thursday evening, according to the CHP.
All lanes are affected.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes if possible.
Track current traffic conditions here
Unrest continued nationwide Thursday for the second night in a row after a Kentucky grand jury cleared all three officers of all charges directly involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Wednesday night’s protests included San Francisco, where a large crowd walked down 18th and Valencia Streets near the police stations. In Oakland, hundreds of people were in the streets in downtown.
