Demonstrations planned in Oakland Friday for 3rd straight night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Demonstrations are planned in Oakland Friday night for the third straight day, according to the Oakland Police Department.

This after officials announced Wednesday that no police officers would be charged directly for Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Kentucky.

OPD says streets and roadways may be affected due to the demonstrations. You can keep an eye on current traffic conditions by clicking here.

The Oakland Police Department is aware of planned demonstrations in our City tonight. We will continue to facilitate safe places & spaces for peaceful demonstrations. Gatherings may impact roadways, so please be mindful when traveling in and around our city. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/VeZ9gP9VT9 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 26, 2020

San Jose, San Francisco and Oakland have also seen demonstrations following the announcement.

On Thursday, protesters took over the Bay Bridge and shut down all lanes on I-80.

Taylor’s death, alongside that of George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, helped spark a nationwide wave of protests demanding racial justice and an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement.

