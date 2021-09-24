Demonstrators take SF streets to rally against treatment of Haitian migrants

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Demonstrators took to the streets in San Francisco on Friday to protest the deportation of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border.

The Biden Administration has come under fire for what critics say is inhumane treatment of the migrants.

Organizers say the event was about voicing their concerns to top Democrats and the president over what’s been happening at the U.S./Mexico border.

They feel the Haitian migrants should be allowed into the country and that the U.S. is turning its back on people who need help.

Demonstrators marched down 7th Street calling for an end to deportations of Haitian migrants.

The group gathered at San Francisco’s Federal Building holding signs reading “Asylum is a Human Right” while waving the Haitian flag.

Images of the conditions and treatment of people at the border have sparked outrage against the Biden administration.

This crowd of dozens venting their frustrations.

Michael Petrelis set up small cages to symbolize where migrants are being kept at the U.S. border facilities.

Oakland-based Haiti Action Committee has strongly criticized the government’s handling of the border crisis.

They’ve repeatedly called the deportations criminal and racist.

Friday’s protestors say those who have been sent back to Haiti are being forced to live in a country that’s dealing with an overwhelming amount of issues and they’re calling on people here to call the white house and our elected officials to help the Haitian migrants.