(KRON) — Dense fog is expected throughout most of the Bay Area Monday night and Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said. Fog was cited as a factor in a fatal crash in Mountain View on Monday morning.

NWS issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the following regions:

North and East Bay valleys

North Bay coast

Bay Area shoreline

San Francisco

Santa Clara valley

San Francisco and San Pablo Bays

In the North Bay and San Francisco, the advisory begins at 7 p.m. Monday and goes through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Elsewhere, it goes from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The fog advisory is to warn of poor visibility caused by the fog. Visibility can be reduced to as little as 1/4 of a mile in some areas, NWS said.

“Travel carefully and prepare for sudden visibility changes,” NWS advised.

Monday’s fatal crash happened on the 500 block of Showers Drive in a parking lot covered in dense fog, officials said. A woman in her 60s was in the middle of the parking lot when an employee driving to work allegedly ran her over.

The foggy weather was also named as the likely cause for widespread delays and cancellations at the Oakland International Airport, an airport spokesperson said. At least three flights were canceled and 46 were delayed on Monday.

In addition to the fog, rain is likely for San Francisco and the North Bay this week.