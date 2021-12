SAUSALITO, CA – JUNE 28: The San Francisco skyline is seen under a blanket of fog through the Golden Gate Bridge on June 28, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area will see dense patchy fog with daytime highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Dense Fog Advisories have been issued and will be in effect until noon, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

Be extra careful on the roads this morning. Stick to using your low beams and take things at a slower pace.#CAwx#SlowSpeedAndLowBeams pic.twitter.com/GDXVgfHj3C — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 5, 2021

The NWS advises people to be extra careful on the roads. The agency advises drivers to leave plenty of distance between other cars, use defrosters as necessarym and consider postponing trips until the fog clears.