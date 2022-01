SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Thursday morning for parts of the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service said it was expanded to include the North Bay Valleys, the San Francisco Bay Shoreline, as well as the City of San Francisco.

The advisory is in place through 10 a.m.

Visibility is as low as a 1/4 mile, according to NWS. They recommend using low beam lights while driving and keep a distance from other vehicles on the road.