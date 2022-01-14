Dense Fog Advisory in place for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Parts of the Bay Area are under foggy conditions on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.

It’s mostly impacting the North Bay Valleys and Santa Clara Valley. According to NWS, the dense fog is making it difficult to see beyond a quarter mile.

Around 5:40 a.m., the NWS also said “dense fog is moving into the South Bay as well this morning. Visibility may be dropping quickly around Oakland soon.”

Officials recommend using low beam lights while driving in dense fog and to keep a safe following distance from the car ahead.