Dense Fog Advisory issued across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Make sure to have your headlights and wipers on as you make your Friday morning commute.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 8 a.m. today for San Francisco, the North Bay Valleys, and all coastal areas.

Weather officials are warning of limited visibilities a quarter miles or less.

Remember to use your low beam headlights, maintain a safe following distance, and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Morning temperatures will remain in the upper 50’s with showers becoming increasingly likely later in the day with daytime highs remaining mostly in the upper 50’s with just a few low 60’s.

Clearing is expected this afternoon, with the weekend bringing sunshine and pleasant conditions before a slight chance of showers in the evening.

After Saturday, you can expect a few more dry days ahead to finish the weekend and start the next work week.

