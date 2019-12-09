Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued Monday morning in parts of the Bay Area, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for the North Bay valleys, San Francisco Bay shoreline, San Francisco peninsula coast, and East Bay interior valleys.

The NWS says areas where there is dense fog has visibility of about a quarter-mile or less.

Give yourself plenty of time ahead of your morning commute and take it slow.

Remember to give plenty of distance between you and the cars ahead, in addition to using your low beam headlights.