SALINAS VALLEY, Calif. (BCN) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Wednesday morning for the Salinas Valley and Big Sur Coastline, from Bradley up to Watsonville and from Monterey inland to Hollister. Visibility is reduced to between a quarter mile and 2 miles.
The advisory runs through 8 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service recommends slowing down, leaving more room in between vehicles, and using low beam headlights in foggy conditions.
Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.