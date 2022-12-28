A dense fog advisory for the Salinas Valley was issued by the National Weather Service for Dec. 28, 2022 through 8 a.m. (NWS via Bay City News)

SALINAS VALLEY, Calif. (BCN) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Wednesday morning for the Salinas Valley and Big Sur Coastline, from Bradley up to Watsonville and from Monterey inland to Hollister. Visibility is reduced to between a quarter mile and 2 miles.

The advisory runs through 8 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service recommends slowing down, leaving more room in between vehicles, and using low beam headlights in foggy conditions.

