(KRON) – The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the North Bay for Monday until 11 a.m.

The dense fog can cause poor visibility of a quarter of a mile or less. According to the NWS, dense fog can also have sudden changes in visibility.

The North Bay interior Valleys will be impacted by the dense fog the most. Napa, Santa Rosa, Cloverdale, Guerneville, Petaluma and San Rafael are expected to have dense fog with visibilities greater than a quarter of a mile.

For your safety, the NWS suggests traveling carefully and preparing for sudden visibility changes.