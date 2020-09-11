Dense Fog Advisory: Low visibility for early Bay Area drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is under a Dense Fog Advisory on Friday morning until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said this means there are areas of dense fog where people can’t see past 1/4 of a mile. The affected areas specifically are:

North Bay Coast

San Francisco

San Francisco Peninsula Coast

Monterey Bay Coast

Big Sur Coast

Northern Salinas Valley

Stay safe while driving during the advisory by using low beam headlights, not high beams. And keep a slow pace with a good distance between the car ahead.

