Dense Fog Advisory: Low visibility for early Bay Area drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is under a Dense Fog Advisory on Friday morning until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service Bay Area said this means there are areas of dense fog where people can’t see past 1/4 of a mile. The affected areas specifically are:

  • North Bay Coast
  • San Francisco
  • San Francisco Peninsula Coast
  • Monterey Bay Coast
  • Big Sur Coast
  • Northern Salinas Valley

Stay safe while driving during the advisory by using low beam headlights, not high beams. And keep a slow pace with a good distance between the car ahead.

