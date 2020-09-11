Dense Fog Advisory: Low visibility for early Bay Area drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is under a Dense Fog Advisory on Friday morning until 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service Bay Area said this means there are areas of dense fog where people can’t see past 1/4 of a mile. The affected areas specifically are:
- North Bay Coast
- San Francisco
- San Francisco Peninsula Coast
- Monterey Bay Coast
- Big Sur Coast
- Northern Salinas Valley
Stay safe while driving during the advisory by using low beam headlights, not high beams. And keep a slow pace with a good distance between the car ahead.
