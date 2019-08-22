Dense fog causing visibility issues, muggy weather across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Expect some visibility issues on your Thursday morning commute due to some dense fog that has made its way into the Bay Area.

The layer of fog has also brought on some muggy conditions and fairly warm temperatures compared to yesterday morning.

Make sure to have your headlights and wipers on and expect some slowdowns due to the fog.

After a foggy start to the morning, skies will gradually clear and offer more sunshine into the afternoon.

High temperatures inland will be hot again in the 80’s and 90’s, while fog at the coast will keep parts of the Bay closer to the water in the 60’s and 70’s.

>> Check out the latest weather in the KRON4 Weather Center.

Latest News Headlines: